China’s GDP slowdown puts the spotlight on the central bank as investors look for further policy easing signs. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s GDP slowdown puts the spotlight on the central bank as investors look for further policy easing signs. Photo: EPA-EFE
Business /  Markets

Alibaba leads tech losses in Hong Kong on China GDP data while Macau casino stocks extend rally on concession boost

  • The benchmark index declines as a government report today shows China’s economy cooled further in the final quarter of 2021
  • Macau casino stocks add to their best day in six weeks on Friday as regulatory concerns over their concessions ease

Topic |   Hong Kong stock market
Cheryl Heng
Cheryl Heng

Updated: 12:44pm, 17 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s GDP slowdown puts the spotlight on the central bank as investors look for further policy easing signs. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s GDP slowdown puts the spotlight on the central bank as investors look for further policy easing signs. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE