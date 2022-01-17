China’s GDP slowdown puts the spotlight on the central bank as investors look for further policy easing signs. Photo: EPA-EFE
Alibaba leads tech losses in Hong Kong on China GDP data while Macau casino stocks extend rally on concession boost
- The benchmark index declines as a government report today shows China’s economy cooled further in the final quarter of 2021
- Macau casino stocks add to their best day in six weeks on Friday as regulatory concerns over their concessions ease
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
China’s GDP slowdown puts the spotlight on the central bank as investors look for further policy easing signs. Photo: EPA-EFE