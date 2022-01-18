Bull sculptures in the Lujiazui business district in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
China stocks advance by most in 6 weeks on policy easing speculation while Hang Seng surrenders gain
- China’s economy lost further momentum last quarter, fuelling hopes for more policy support and rate cuts to stabilise growth
- Several Macau casino operators surrender some of their two-day gains from last week’s regulatory boost
