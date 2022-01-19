People wearing face masks purchase decorations to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Hong Kong on January 18, 2022. Photo: AP
Year of the Tiger: avoid March, September pitfalls as Hang Seng makes amends for a poor 2022, CLSA’s Feng Shui Index shows
- Luck will smile on investors born in the years of the horse, rabbit, goat and pig, according to the tongue-in-cheek index compiled by CLSA
- The Water Tiger signifies good prospects for industries related to shipping and cross-border trade
