The ChiNext has lost 7.4 per cent this month, the most among major onshore stock benchmarks. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s small-cap stocks flash bearish signs as pricey valuations keep investors at bay without stronger policy easing

  • The ChiNext gauge has lost 7.4 per cent this month, the most among major onshore stock indices and the worst start to a year since 2016
  • Members trade at 56.8 times earnings, compared with 17.3 times for established industry leaders in the CSI 300 Index

Topic |   China stock market
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 3:53pm, 19 Jan, 2022

