Time to go bullish on Chinese stocks as China eases while central banks elsewhere tighten their policies, some analysts say. Photo: Simon Song
Alibaba, Chinese developers lift Hong Kong stocks to two-month high as China cuts interest rates, unveils spending stimulus
- China trimmed one-year loan prime rate for a second time in a month, while the five-year rate fell for the first time since April 2020 as policy easing gathers momentum
- Stocks are headed for the highest level since November 25 as Alibaba leads tech peers and property developers rally
