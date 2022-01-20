Cyclists seen on the street next to the large screen showing stock exchange data in Shanghai in November 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Cyclists seen on the street next to the large screen showing stock exchange data in Shanghai in November 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Business /  Markets

Place your bets on Chinese stocks to beat global peers in the next six months on policy divergence, BCA Research says

  • The MSCI China and Hong Kong indices are likely to outperform their global peers in the next six months as monetary policies diverge, BCA strategist says
  • Chinese stocks represented by both indices are in oversold territory while a stronger dollar could support returns in local stocks pegged to the US currency

Topic |   Hong Kong stock market
Cheryl Heng
Cheryl Heng

Updated: 11:51am, 20 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Cyclists seen on the street next to the large screen showing stock exchange data in Shanghai in November 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Cyclists seen on the street next to the large screen showing stock exchange data in Shanghai in November 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE