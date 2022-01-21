A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank’s electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index on January 17. Photo: AP
Alibaba, NetEase drag Hong Kong stocks from two-month high as Nasdaq peers enter correction phase
- Hang Seng Index trims gain for the week to 1.6 per cent as Alibaba, NetEase slip while their Nasdaq peers enter a correction phase
- Stocks in Hong Kong have gained a cumulative US$105 billion in market value this week on China easing bets before today’s pullback
Topic | China stock market
