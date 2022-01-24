A man walks past a bank’s electronic board showing the market status on January 17. Photo: AP
Alibaba, JD.com pace stock losses in Hong Kong amid global tech, crypto slump on policy risks
- Chinese tech stocks extend slide after their Nasdaq peers suffered the biggest weekly beating since the onset of Covid-19 pandemic
- Hong Kong saw the biggest outbreak of Covid-19 infections in 18 months on Sunday, hurting the chances of further economic reopening
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
A man walks past a bank’s electronic board showing the market status on January 17. Photo: AP