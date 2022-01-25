People pointing at an electronic board showing stock prices in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. Photo: David Wong
Alibaba, JD.com push Hang Seng to biggest drop in 2 weeks before Fed meeting while developers slide amid more distress

  • Tech, developers tumble as traders take money off the table amid concerns about policy tightening risks
  • The Fed will hold its first 2022 rate-setting meeting this week; its hawkish stance in recent weeks has erased billions from global tech stocks and cryptocurrencies

Cheryl Heng

Updated: 12:30pm, 25 Jan, 2022

