People pointing at an electronic board showing stock prices in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. Photo: David Wong
Alibaba, JD.com push Hang Seng to biggest drop in 2 weeks before Fed meeting while developers slide amid more distress
- Tech, developers tumble as traders take money off the table amid concerns about policy tightening risks
- The Fed will hold its first 2022 rate-setting meeting this week; its hawkish stance in recent weeks has erased billions from global tech stocks and cryptocurrencies
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
