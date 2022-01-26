Electronic billboards display stock transactions on Exchange Square, the building housing the Hong Kong stock exchange. Photo: EPA-EFE
Electronic billboards display stock transactions on Exchange Square, the building housing the Hong Kong stock exchange. Photo: EPA-EFE
Business /  Markets

Tencent, NetEase push Hong Kong stocks higher as investors shrug off Fed rate rise concerns

  • The Federal Reserve will hold its first rate-setting meeting of the year tonight
  • Chinese oil producers PetroChina and CNOOC jump as crude price hovers near a seven-year high

Topic |   Hong Kong stock market
Cheryl Heng
Cheryl Heng

Updated: 11:28am, 26 Jan, 2022

