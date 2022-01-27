People walking past electronic screens outside the stock exchange building in Exchange Square, Central, Hong Kong in September 2020. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stocks sink as Alibaba hits record-low on price cuts, Fed concerns while city battles Covid-19 outbreaks
- More than 20 analysts have trimmed their price targets for e-commerce group over the past month, including at least three this week, according to Bloomberg data
- Goldman Sachs downgrades Alibaba Health to neutral from buy as stock declines by almost 10 per cent this year
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
