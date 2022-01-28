Getting the policy cycle right in China may hold key to beating the market this year, ChinaAMC says. Photo AFP
ChinaAM’s peer-beating equity fund shows market struggles with ‘three cycles’ as policy twists eat into returns
- China Asset Management’s New Horizon China fund gained 35 per cent in 2021 but has lost 11 per cent so far in the new year
- Fund manager Raymond Jing says investors need to read stock, industry and policy cycles to sidestep losses or outperform peers
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
Getting the policy cycle right in China may hold key to beating the market this year, ChinaAMC says. Photo AFP