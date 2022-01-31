Bull sculptures seen outside the stock exchange building in Central, Hong Kong on January 27. Photo: Robert Ng
Stocks
Hong Kong stocks jump as China slowdown fuels more easing bets while Credit Suisse upgrades market

  • Manufacturing data indicates the Chinese economy loses further traction this month, fuelling easing bets
  • Credit Suisse last week upgraded China, citing policy easing versus tightening bias elsewhere, and valuation appeal

Cheryl Heng
Updated: 11:31am, 31 Jan, 2022

