A record number of mergers and acquisitions were completed in China last year. Photo: Shutterstock
M&A deals in China and Hong Kong hit record high as market brushes aside economic headwinds
- The number of deals rose nearly 20 per cent to 2,381 in 2021, the most since records began in 2006, according to Mergermarket
- The US$111.5 billion merger between Sichuan Railway Investment Group and Sichuan Transportation Investment Group was the largest deal in China and the world
Topic | Mergers & Acquisitions
