A record number of mergers and acquisitions were completed in China last year. Photo: Shutterstock
A record number of mergers and acquisitions were completed in China last year. Photo: Shutterstock
Business /  Markets

M&A deals in China and Hong Kong hit record high as market brushes aside economic headwinds

  • The number of deals rose nearly 20 per cent to 2,381 in 2021, the most since records began in 2006, according to Mergermarket
  • The US$111.5 billion merger between Sichuan Railway Investment Group and Sichuan Transportation Investment Group was the largest deal in China and the world

Topic |   Mergers & Acquisitions
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 7:42pm, 3 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A record number of mergers and acquisitions were completed in China last year. Photo: Shutterstock
A record number of mergers and acquisitions were completed in China last year. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE