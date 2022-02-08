Bears are winning the day as stocks slide for a second day in Hong Kong on US red-flag list. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stocks slide on WuXi Biologics’ record 32 per cent crash after US puts 33 Chinese firms on red-flag list

  • WuXi Biologics slumps by a record 32 per cent as firm named among 33 in the Department of Commerce’s so-called “unverified list”
  • Alibaba extends decline amid speculation about insider selling after the e-commerce group’s plan to register new American depositary shares

Cheryl Heng
Updated: 1:20pm, 8 Feb, 2022

