Bears are winning the day as stocks slide for a second day in Hong Kong on US red-flag list. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stocks slide on WuXi Biologics’ record 32 per cent crash after US puts 33 Chinese firms on red-flag list
- WuXi Biologics slumps by a record 32 per cent as firm named among 33 in the Department of Commerce’s so-called “unverified list”
- Alibaba extends decline amid speculation about insider selling after the e-commerce group’s plan to register new American depositary shares
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
