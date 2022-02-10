An electronic board showing the Hang Seng Index level outside a bank in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
A-shares
Hong Kong stocks fall from 3-week high as HSBC, Chinese lenders retreat on tighter curbs amid worst Covid-19 outbreak in city

  • HSBC and banking peers fall after Hong Kong recorded the biggest surge in infections since the onset of pandemic
  • WuXi Biologics falls for a third day, bringing the slump to 29 per cent as investor dump the stock on concerns about US export restrictions

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 12:34pm, 10 Feb, 2022

