Pedestrians wait to cross a road in front of a public screen displaying stock index levels in Shenzhen, China. Photo: Bloomberg
Too early to buy China’s favourite stocks as ChiNext’s worst performance in Asia vindicates market bears
- Kweichow Moutai, Contemporary Amperex Technology and Eve Energy are among the biggest losers this year as key indices slide
- The main risks for onshore stock market include a potential capital flight from emerging markets as the Fed tightens policy and the US dollar strengthens
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
Pedestrians wait to cross a road in front of a public screen displaying stock index levels in Shenzhen, China. Photo: Bloomberg