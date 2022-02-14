A woman wearing a face mask walks by the offices of Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba in Beijing. Photo: AP Photo
Alibaba’s share price rebound faces test as quarterly earnings release draws closer
- Alibaba’s shares have rebounded 13 per cent after falling to a record low in January
- The e-commerce giant may have posted its slowest quarterly revenue growth on record, according to analysts’ consensus estimate
Topic | Alibaba
