A woman wearing a face mask walks by the offices of Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba in Beijing. Photo: AP Photo
A woman wearing a face mask walks by the offices of Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba in Beijing. Photo: AP Photo
Alibaba
Business /  Markets

Alibaba’s share price rebound faces test as quarterly earnings release draws closer

  • Alibaba’s shares have rebounded 13 per cent after falling to a record low in January
  • The e-commerce giant may have posted its slowest quarterly revenue growth on record, according to analysts’ consensus estimate

Topic |   Alibaba
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 7:30am, 14 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman wearing a face mask walks by the offices of Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba in Beijing. Photo: AP Photo
A woman wearing a face mask walks by the offices of Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba in Beijing. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE