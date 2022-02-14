A trader monitors the Hong Kong stock market at a brokerage in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: David Wong
A trader monitors the Hong Kong stock market at a brokerage in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: David Wong
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong stocks slip as worsening Covid-19 stokes lockdown fears while Russia-Ukraine tensions dent risk appetite, fan rally in crude oil

  • Hang Seng heads for the biggest drop in two weeks as Covid-19, Ukraine tensions zap global risk appetite
  • Alibaba slips on first day of trading after announcing the date for its next quarterly earnings release while oil stocks rally on supply outlook

Topic |   Hong Kong stock market
Cheryl Heng
Cheryl Heng

Updated: 12:29pm, 14 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A trader monitors the Hong Kong stock market at a brokerage in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: David Wong
A trader monitors the Hong Kong stock market at a brokerage in Central, Hong Kong. Photo: David Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE