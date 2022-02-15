A man walks past the Temasek signboard outside its head office in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Alibaba’s key backer Temasek trims stake, adds rivals JD.com and Pinduoduo in portfolio tweak

  • Singapore’s state investment firm trimmed Alibaba stake by US$361 million last quarter, bought more shares in Pinduoduo and created a new position in JD.com
  • Outside China, Temasek added shares of the stock-trading platform Robinhood, while selling down Uber Technologies and Coinbase Global

Cheryl Heng
Updated: 9:27am, 15 Feb, 2022

