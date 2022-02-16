More mainland companies are likely to join the Hang Seng benchmark in the next rebalancing exercise. Photo: Reuters
SMIC, Nongfu Spring and Feihe tipped to join Hang Seng Index after review as China’s clout grows in Hong Kong’s equity market

  • SMIC, Nongfu Spring, China Feihe, JD Health and Smoore are common names picked by analysts at CICC and China Renaissance
  • The five, with a combined market capitalisation of US$165 billion, have had a mixed performance this year while the benchmark index outguns regional peers

Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 8:30am, 16 Feb, 2022

