Pedestrians wait to cross a road in front of a public screen displaying commodity prices in Shanghai, on Febbruary 7. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba, Haidilao lead stock gains in Hong Kong on China policy easing bets as Russia-Ukraine tensions subside
- Producer prices and consumer inflation in mainland China cooled in January, both trailing analysts estimates in boost for easing bets
- Hang Seng Index is poised to snap a three-day slide as Alibaba and Haidilao lead the charge; PetroChina loses ground as oil tumbles
