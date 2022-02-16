Pedestrians wait to cross a road in front of a public screen displaying commodity prices in Shanghai, on Febbruary 7. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba, Haidilao lead stock gains in Hong Kong on China policy easing bets as Russia-Ukraine tensions subside

  • Producer prices and consumer inflation in mainland China cooled in January, both trailing analysts estimates in boost for easing bets
  • Hang Seng Index is poised to snap a three-day slide as Alibaba and Haidilao lead the charge; PetroChina loses ground as oil tumbles

Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 10:46am, 16 Feb, 2022

