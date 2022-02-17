Risk aversion returns as Covid-19 wreaks havoc and Ukraine’s crisis remains. Photo: Reuters
Risk aversion returns as Covid-19 wreaks havoc and Ukraine’s crisis remains. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Markets

HSBC, BOC lead Hong Kong market losses as city grapples with Covid-19 infections and Ukraine geopolitical tension returns

  • Hang Seng reverses earlier gains as the city grapples with rising Covid-19 cases, with banks set to endure an extended period of branch closures
  • Key stock indices have lost by 20 to 48 per cent in trillion-dollar rout since the market last peaked on this day a year ago

Topic |   China stock market
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 1:03pm, 17 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Risk aversion returns as Covid-19 wreaks havoc and Ukraine’s crisis remains. Photo: Reuters
Risk aversion returns as Covid-19 wreaks havoc and Ukraine’s crisis remains. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE