Stock prices and indexes outside a bank in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong stocks set for first weekly drop this month amid record Covid-19 infections, Russia-Ukraine jitters
- Stocks are headed for the first weekly loss in February amid heightened risk aversion on local Omicron cases, potential war in Ukraine
- Eyes on Hang Seng quarterly index rebalancing after Friday’s market close with SMIC, Nongfu Spring among potential additions
