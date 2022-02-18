Stock prices and indexes outside a bank in Mong Kok, Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong stocks set for first weekly drop this month amid record Covid-19 infections, Russia-Ukraine jitters

  • Stocks are headed for the first weekly loss in February amid heightened risk aversion on local Omicron cases, potential war in Ukraine
  • Eyes on Hang Seng quarterly index rebalancing after Friday’s market close with SMIC, Nongfu Spring among potential additions

