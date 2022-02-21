A man wearing a mask walks by an electronic board showing the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock indexes in Shanghai on February 3. Photo: Reuters
Alibaba, Tencent drag Hang Seng to 2-week low as regulatory risks cloud earnings outlook while banks, developers weaken on Covid fallout
- Concerns about tightening regulation and corporate earnings are keeping investor appetite in check after the latest bout involving Meituan
- Banks weaken after branch closures in the city widened to 37 per cent of network amid Covid-19 infections
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
A man wearing a mask walks by an electronic board showing the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock indexes in Shanghai on February 3. Photo: Reuters