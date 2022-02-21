A man wearing a mask walks by an electronic board showing the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock indexes in Shanghai on February 3. Photo: Reuters
A man wearing a mask walks by an electronic board showing the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock indexes in Shanghai on February 3. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Markets

Alibaba, Tencent drag Hang Seng to 2-week low as regulatory risks cloud earnings outlook while banks, developers weaken on Covid fallout

  • Concerns about tightening regulation and corporate earnings are keeping investor appetite in check after the latest bout involving Meituan
  • Banks weaken after branch closures in the city widened to 37 per cent of network amid Covid-19 infections

Topic |   Hong Kong stock market
Cheryl Heng
Cheryl Heng

Updated: 1:19pm, 21 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A man wearing a mask walks by an electronic board showing the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock indexes in Shanghai on February 3. Photo: Reuters
A man wearing a mask walks by an electronic board showing the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock indexes in Shanghai on February 3. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE