A production line at electric-car factory in Cangzhou, Hebei Province. Photo: Xinhua
China bear vs UBS, Nomura: Tesla’s battery supplier CATL to hurt investors or deliver windfall in battle of analysts

  • Capital Securities says stock has more room to damage investors, while UBS and Nomura projected at least 37 per cent upside over the next 12 months
  • Stock faces headwinds in the form of surging lithium ore prices, stiffer competition for supply and excessive valuation relative to market

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 7:30am, 22 Feb, 2022

