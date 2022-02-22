China Mobile was among the companies with the biggest stock buy-backs in Hong Kong last year. It has this year recorded gains of about 19 per cent. Photo: Reuters
Record stock buybacks to boost Hong Kong stock returns this year, Goldman strategists say

  • Companies such as Ping An Healthcare, WuXi Biologics and China Mobile to benefit from stock buybacks, strategists wrote
  • Firms ploughed a record US$5 billion to buy back their own shares in 2021, and have already spent US$800 million so far this year

Updated: 6:00am, 22 Feb, 2022

