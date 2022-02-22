An electronic ticker displays stock figures in Pudong’s Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai on February 7. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba, Tencent sink Chinese tech stocks in Hong Kong to record lows on renewed regulatory pressures while HSBC slips before earnings
- Renewed concerns about regulatory tightening infect Chinese tech stocks in Hong Kong, sending the market barometer to record low
- More than US$110 billion has been erased from the 30-member Tech Index over three days since China ordered Meituan and rivals to slash food-delivery fees
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
