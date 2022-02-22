An electronic ticker displays stock figures in Pudong’s Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai on February 7. Photo: Bloomberg
An electronic ticker displays stock figures in Pudong’s Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai on February 7. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Markets

Alibaba, Tencent sink Chinese tech stocks in Hong Kong to record lows on renewed regulatory pressures while HSBC slips before earnings

  • Renewed concerns about regulatory tightening infect Chinese tech stocks in Hong Kong, sending the market barometer to record low
  • More than US$110 billion has been erased from the 30-member Tech Index over three days since China ordered Meituan and rivals to slash food-delivery fees

Topic |   Hong Kong stock market
Cheryl Heng
Cheryl Heng

Updated: 12:33pm, 22 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An electronic ticker displays stock figures in Pudong’s Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai on February 7. Photo: Bloomberg
An electronic ticker displays stock figures in Pudong’s Lujiazui Financial District in Shanghai on February 7. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE