Alibaba shares took a drubbing on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Battered Chinese tech stocks creep up as funds insist sell-off unjustified as regulatory danger has passed
- Chinese tech stocks clawed back some ground on Wednesday morning after suffering a tumble that wiped out over US$100 billion of market value the previous day
- ‘The peak of the regulatory intensity is probably behind us in this cycle,’ said Jessica Tea of BNP Paribas Asset Management
