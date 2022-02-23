Alibaba shares took a drubbing on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba shares took a drubbing on Tuesday. Photo: Bloomberg
Battered Chinese tech stocks creep up as funds insist sell-off unjustified as regulatory danger has passed

  • Chinese tech stocks clawed back some ground on Wednesday morning after suffering a tumble that wiped out over US$100 billion of market value the previous day
  • ‘The peak of the regulatory intensity is probably behind us in this cycle,’ said Jessica Tea of BNP Paribas Asset Management

Cheryl Heng
Updated: 9:42am, 23 Feb, 2022

