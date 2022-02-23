Buyers returned to Hong Kong shares after a sell-off that had erased US$141 billion of market value in technology stocks since Friday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong shares rebound from three-week low as traders scoop up cheap tech stocks beaten down by fears of renewed regulatory crackdown
- Buyers returned after a sell-off that erased US$141 billion of market value in technology stocks since Friday
- The sell-off since Friday had reinforced fears that Beijing was readying another assault on the internet sector
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
