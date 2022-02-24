The mascot for Alibaba Group’s Taobao platform. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong stocks trade at 2-month low as Alibaba’s earnings seen disappointing, Ukraine crisis saps risk appetite
- Alibaba’s earnings likely dropped 60 per cent in the latest quarter, while other big guns like HKEX, NetEase and Budweiser prepare to issue their report cards
- Demand for riskier assets wane amid the Russia-Ukraine stand-off as the US and allies dish out sanctions
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
The mascot for Alibaba Group’s Taobao platform. Photo: Bloomberg