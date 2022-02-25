The CSI 300 Index of the biggest stocks in Shanghai and Shenzhen has lost more than 20 per cent from its February 2021 peak, a technical bear market. Photo: AFP
The CSI 300 Index of the biggest stocks in Shanghai and Shenzhen has lost more than 20 per cent from its February 2021 peak, a technical bear market. Photo: AFP
Business /  Markets

UBS stays upbeat on stocks in China’s bear market as policy easing measures gain momentum

  • The CSI 300 Index of biggest stocks in Shanghai and Shenzhen has lost more than 20 per cent from its February 2021 peak, a technical bear market
  • UBS expects PBOC to lower the reserve-requirement ratio this year, among key calls on the policy front

Topic |   China stock market
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 11:14am, 25 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The CSI 300 Index of the biggest stocks in Shanghai and Shenzhen has lost more than 20 per cent from its February 2021 peak, a technical bear market. Photo: AFP
The CSI 300 Index of the biggest stocks in Shanghai and Shenzhen has lost more than 20 per cent from its February 2021 peak, a technical bear market. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE