The NPC and the CPPCC will be in the spotlight at a time when the pressure on a slowdown in growth is building up. Photo: Xinhua
Traders count on China’s ‘two sessions’ to reverse stock market decline as delegates set to endorse policy loosening to spur growth
- Beijing will make stabilising growth the top priority at the upcoming NPC and CPPCC gatherings, investment banks predict
- Money managers see opportunities in property developers, household appliance makers and financial firms, which stand to benefit from pro-growth measures
