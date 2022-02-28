Turmoil in global markets intensifies after Russia invaded Ukraine, triggering sanctions by the US and its allies. Photo: AFP
Turmoil in global markets intensifies after Russia invaded Ukraine, triggering sanctions by the US and its allies. Photo: AFP
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong stocks slide to post-pandemic lows as sanctions hit Russia while commodities and safe haven assets rally

  • Equities slide as sanctions on Russia over its Ukraine invasion widen, including restrictions on its foreign reserves
  • Risky assets waned as a flight to safety buoys the US dollar and Treasuries while prices for oil and gold jump, stoking inflation concerns

Topic |   Hong Kong stock market
Cheryl Heng
Cheryl Heng

Updated: 11:18am, 28 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Turmoil in global markets intensifies after Russia invaded Ukraine, triggering sanctions by the US and its allies. Photo: AFP
Turmoil in global markets intensifies after Russia invaded Ukraine, triggering sanctions by the US and its allies. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE