Turmoil in global markets intensifies after Russia invaded Ukraine, triggering sanctions by the US and its allies. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong stocks slide to post-pandemic lows as sanctions hit Russia while commodities and safe haven assets rally
- Equities slide as sanctions on Russia over its Ukraine invasion widen, including restrictions on its foreign reserves
- Risky assets waned as a flight to safety buoys the US dollar and Treasuries while prices for oil and gold jump, stoking inflation concerns
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
Turmoil in global markets intensifies after Russia invaded Ukraine, triggering sanctions by the US and its allies. Photo: AFP