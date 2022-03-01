A woman leaves an exchange office with screen showing the ratea for Russian rubles in Moscow, on February 24. Photo: AP
Russia faces fund exodus as ICE removes sanctioned debt from indices, MSCI reviews investability amid Ukraine fallout
- ICE has removed all debt by sanctioned entities, including lenders Vnesheconombank and VTB, from Monday and will not include any new ones in its March rebalancing
- MSCI, which froze all Russian securities on Thursday, is seeking feedback on their treatment in indices after reviewing its accessibility and investability
Topic | Stocks
A woman leaves an exchange office with screen showing the ratea for Russian rubles in Moscow, on February 24. Photo: AP