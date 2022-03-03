People walk past a currency exchange office in central Moscow on February 28. Photo: AFP
Ukraine conflict: Russia shunned as FTSE Russell, MSCI remove stocks, bonds from indices after market becomes ‘uninvestable’
- Feedback from market participants confirmed the Russian market has become ‘uninvestable’ after trading suspension, restrictions on non-residents
- Russia faces an onslaught of Western sanctions after it invaded Ukraine on February 24; trading on Moscow Exchange suspended
