Stocks are in for another painful week as war in Ukraine escalates. Photo: Handout
Stocks are in for another painful week as war in Ukraine escalates. Photo: Handout
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong stocks sink as Russia hits Ukraine nuclear power plant, heightening aversion to risk assets

  • Benchmark index heads for a third week of losses, the worst run this year, as war in Ukraine escalates with a hit on nuclear power plant
  • Leading trio of Alibaba, Tencent and Meituan crash by 3.5 to 6.4 per cent as tech benchmark tumbles 4 per cent

Topic |   China stock market
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 10:39am, 4 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Stocks are in for another painful week as war in Ukraine escalates. Photo: Handout
Stocks are in for another painful week as war in Ukraine escalates. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE