Stocks are in for another painful week as war in Ukraine escalates. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong stocks sink as Russia hits Ukraine nuclear power plant, heightening aversion to risk assets
- Benchmark index heads for a third week of losses, the worst run this year, as war in Ukraine escalates with a hit on nuclear power plant
- Leading trio of Alibaba, Tencent and Meituan crash by 3.5 to 6.4 per cent as tech benchmark tumbles 4 per cent
