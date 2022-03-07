Women tend to outperform men in the stock market, but they invest less money, which BNY estimates has resulted in more than US$3 trillion in less capital. Photo: Shutterstock
Women are more likely to invest in green finance and have better-performing portfolios, report says
- Women are twice as likely to say environmental, social, and governance factors are important to their investment choices, according to a UBS report
- Women’s investments outperformed men’s by 1.8 per cent over the last three years, but women tend to invest less money
Women tend to outperform men in the stock market, but they invest less money, which BNY estimates has resulted in more than US$3 trillion in less capital. Photo: Shutterstock