Women tend to outperform men in the stock market, but they invest less money, which BNY estimates has resulted in more than US$3 trillion in less capital. Photo: Shutterstock
Women are more likely to invest in green finance and have better-performing portfolios, report says

  • Women are twice as likely to say environmental, social, and governance factors are important to their investment choices, according to a UBS report
  • Women’s investments outperformed men’s by 1.8 per cent over the last three years, but women tend to invest less money

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 10:30am, 7 Mar, 2022

