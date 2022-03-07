Driverless vehicles move containers at a port in Qingdao in eastern Shandong province in January 2022. Photo: AP
Driverless vehicles move containers at a port in Qingdao in eastern Shandong province in January 2022. Photo: AP
Ukraine conflict: commodity rally creates winners among Chinese oil, mining groups

  • Prices of commodities from aluminium to oil capped thier best week since at least 2018, fuelling gains in Chinese mining stocks
  • ‘Gold is well on its way to becoming the ‘TINA’ (there is no alternative) safe-haven asset in coming years,’ Schroders says

Cheryl Heng
Updated: 1:31pm, 7 Mar, 2022

