Hong Kong stocks are headed for the worst week since the depth of Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020. Photo: Sam Tsang
Record plunge in JD.com, Alibaba hit Hong Kong market amid US delisting move, Russia-Ukraine tensions

  • Hang Seng tumbles 3.3 per cent in early trading as tech leaders like Alibaba, JD.com and Meituan crash by more than 7 per cent
  • The US SEC asked five US-listed Chinese companies to show cause on why they should not be removed in new move following the enactment of delisting law

Topic |   Hong Kong stock market
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 11:01am, 11 Mar, 2022

