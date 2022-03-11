Hong Kong stocks are headed for the worst week since the depth of Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020. Photo: Sam Tsang
Record plunge in JD.com, Alibaba hit Hong Kong market amid US delisting move, Russia-Ukraine tensions
- Hang Seng tumbles 3.3 per cent in early trading as tech leaders like Alibaba, JD.com and Meituan crash by more than 7 per cent
- The US SEC asked five US-listed Chinese companies to show cause on why they should not be removed in new move following the enactment of delisting law
