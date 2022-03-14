A security guard in front of closed stores at a residential neighborhood placed under lockdown due to Covid-19 in Shanghai, on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong’s stock index plunges to a six-year low as bad news from Ukraine war to China’s worsening Covid-19 outbreaks weigh on market
- The Hang Seng Index tumbled 3.5 per cent to 19,832.05 at 10.51 am local time, hitting a six-year low
- Markets in the Asia Pacific were mixed, with the Japanese and Australian benchmarks rising at least 0.7 per cent, while South Korea’s stocks fell 0.9 per cent
