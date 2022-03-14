A worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) helps transport deliveries of food and other necessities from couriers to residents of neighbourhood placed under lockdown due to Covid-19 in Shanghai, on March 10, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Shanghai and Shenzhen traders keep stock markets open amid lockdowns, in lessons for Hong Kong as city grapples with when and how to mass test residents for Covid-19

  • The stock markets of Shanghai and Shenzhen kept trading, even as schools, restaurants and most public venues were shut down to contain Covid-19
  • Daily turnover in Shanghai shrank by 12 per cent, while 10.3 per cent was shaved off the value of shares that changed hands in Shenzhen

Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 8:48pm, 14 Mar, 2022

