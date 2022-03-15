Chinese tech stocks suffer another giant blow from a series of bad news and a JPMorgan downgrade. Photo: AP
China tech rout: Hong Kong market sinks after JPMorgan calls stocks ‘uninvestable’ as global funds prepare to flee crisis
- Losses are snowballing as JPMorgan says macro and geopolitical risks as global funds are expected to flee China internet risks without valuation support
- Hang Seng Index slides to a six-year low as US$460 billion of market value from tech stocks has evaporated this year
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
