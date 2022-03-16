Signs of state support are propellng one of the biggest rallies in Hong Kong’s stock market. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese tech stocks in Hong Kong soar by record as Beijing pledges support for troubled markets

  • Hang Seng Index heads for biggest jump since April 2009 while the Tech Index logs the best day since its inception in July 2020
  • A State Council committee pledges to ensure market stability, Xinhua reports, after a rout in offshore Chinese stocks infected onshore markets

Cheryl Heng
Updated: 2:37pm, 16 Mar, 2022

