Signs of state support are propellng one of the biggest rallies in Hong Kong’s stock market. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese tech stocks in Hong Kong soar by record as Beijing pledges support for troubled markets
- Hang Seng Index heads for biggest jump since April 2009 while the Tech Index logs the best day since its inception in July 2020
- A State Council committee pledges to ensure market stability, Xinhua reports, after a rout in offshore Chinese stocks infected onshore markets
Hong Kong stock market
