China tech rout: views diverge on market purge of ‘uninvestable’ stocks as ‘fear feeds on itself’

  • Investors face a roller-coaster ride as Chinese tech stocks rebounded amid speculation China will step in to help instil confidence
  • Views diverge among money managers and seasoned China analysts in one of the wildest swings in recent market history

Cheryl Heng
Updated: 3:44pm, 16 Mar, 2022

