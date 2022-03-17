Recovery momentum builds as China’s backing injects confidence in the market. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong stocks jump as investors regain confidence on China’s backing for markets while Fed begins rate lift-off
- Recovery momentum builds as investors snap up stocks trading at multi-decade low in valuations after this month’s rout
- The Federal Reserve raised its target rate for the first time since 2018 to contain inflation, while signalling hikes in each of the next six policy meetings this year
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
