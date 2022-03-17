Investors stand in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai on February 15, 2016. Photo: Reuters.
A-shares
China’s tech rout: stocks regulator joins chorus of care and support for beleaguered investors with market-friendly policies

  • China will encourage publicly traded companies to buy back their shares and money managers to invest in their own funds
  • The government will continue to widen access to the capital market and maintain Hong Kong’s market stability through stronger cross-border collaboration, CSRC said

Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 3:01pm, 17 Mar, 2022

