Investors stand in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai on February 15, 2016. Photo: Reuters.
China’s tech rout: stocks regulator joins chorus of care and support for beleaguered investors with market-friendly policies
- China will encourage publicly traded companies to buy back their shares and money managers to invest in their own funds
- The government will continue to widen access to the capital market and maintain Hong Kong’s market stability through stronger cross-border collaboration, CSRC said
Topic | A-shares
Investors stand in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai on February 15, 2016. Photo: Reuters.