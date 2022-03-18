Rally pauses as investors lock up gains from a 17 per cent surge over the past two days. Photo: Bloomberg
Rally pauses as investors lock up gains from a 17 per cent surge over the past two days. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Markets

Alibaba, JD.com lead stock losses after stunning rebound in Hong Kong as investors await China policy stimulus, Biden-Xi call

  • Rally in Chinese tech stock pauses after a stunning 17 per cent rebound fuelled by Beijing’s verbal support for markets
  • Hang Seng Index members recouped US$468 billion over the past two days, more than they lost the sell-off earlier this week

Topic |   Hong Kong stock market
Cheryl Heng
Cheryl Heng

Updated: 12:48pm, 18 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Rally pauses as investors lock up gains from a 17 per cent surge over the past two days. Photo: Bloomberg
Rally pauses as investors lock up gains from a 17 per cent surge over the past two days. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE