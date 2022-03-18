Rally pauses as investors lock up gains from a 17 per cent surge over the past two days. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba, JD.com lead stock losses after stunning rebound in Hong Kong as investors await China policy stimulus, Biden-Xi call
- Rally in Chinese tech stock pauses after a stunning 17 per cent rebound fuelled by Beijing’s verbal support for markets
- Hang Seng Index members recouped US$468 billion over the past two days, more than they lost the sell-off earlier this week
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
