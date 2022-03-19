Traders, brokers and clerks on the trading floor of the open outcry pit at the London Metal Exchange on February 28, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Traders, brokers and clerks on the trading floor of the open outcry pit at the London Metal Exchange on February 28, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
LME
Business /  Markets

LME nickel rout: banks are partly to blame for nickel short squeeze, metal exchange boss says

  • London Metal Exchange CEO Matthew Chamberlain said banks lobbied last year against efforts to increase transparency in the metals market
  • Chamberlain has faced criticism since LME allowed nickel prices to skyrocket to more than US$100,000 a ton and retroactively cancelled US$3.9 billion of trades

Topic |   LME
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:49pm, 19 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Traders, brokers and clerks on the trading floor of the open outcry pit at the London Metal Exchange on February 28, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
Traders, brokers and clerks on the trading floor of the open outcry pit at the London Metal Exchange on February 28, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE