Traders, brokers and clerks on the trading floor of the open outcry pit at the London Metal Exchange on February 28, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg
LME nickel rout: banks are partly to blame for nickel short squeeze, metal exchange boss says
- London Metal Exchange CEO Matthew Chamberlain said banks lobbied last year against efforts to increase transparency in the metals market
- Chamberlain has faced criticism since LME allowed nickel prices to skyrocket to more than US$100,000 a ton and retroactively cancelled US$3.9 billion of trades
Topic | LME
Traders, brokers and clerks on the trading floor of the open outcry pit at the London Metal Exchange on February 28, 2022. Photo: Bloomberg