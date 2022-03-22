Stocks appear to be holding up after recent verbal support from top Chinese officials. Photo: China Foto Press
Hong Kong stocks jump on Alibaba’s record buyback plan while China Eastern slips after air crash
- Alibaba announces expanded stock buyback programme amid a slump that has erased two-thirds of its value from record high
- China Eastern Airlines Corp slips as much as 7.3 per cent after grounding its jets following a domestic air crash on Monday
Topic | Hong Kong stock market
